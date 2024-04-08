Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Wolff Financial Management LLC’s Largest Position

Wolff Financial Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 10.0% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $32,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $343.03. 1,211,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,809. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $242.98 and a 12-month high of $348.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $337.58 and a 200-day moving average of $309.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

