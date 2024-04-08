Wolff Financial Management LLC Has $22.92 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 7.1% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $22,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period.

VB stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $224.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,688. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $229.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

