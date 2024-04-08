Wolff Financial Management LLC Sells 3,075 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Wolff Financial Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 57,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 42.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFAV traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.82. 653,876 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.79 and its 200 day moving average is $67.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

See Also

