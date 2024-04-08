Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Bought by Wolff Financial Management LLC

Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,040 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $16,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGSH. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Aspen Grove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VGSH stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.76. 1,317,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,190,532. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.33 and a 12 month high of $58.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.96.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2019 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

