Wolff Financial Management LLC Has $2.83 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Wolff Financial Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,388 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.9% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 77,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VBR traded up $1.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $188.82. 288,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,233. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $148.75 and a one year high of $192.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.89.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.