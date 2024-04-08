Wolff Financial Management LLC Purchases 89 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF makes up 0.5% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 281.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,614,000 after buying an additional 781,940 shares during the period. Idaho Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,030,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $198.57. The company had a trading volume of 52,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,224. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.10. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $172.75 and a 12 month high of $204.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

