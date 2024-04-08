Fiduciary Planning LLC Has $23.37 Million Stock Holdings in Hartford AAA CLO ETF (BATS:HSRT)

Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford AAA CLO ETF (BATS:HSRT – Free Report) by 240.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 599,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 423,508 shares during the period. Hartford AAA CLO ETF makes up about 9.9% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Fiduciary Planning LLC owned about 0.50% of Hartford AAA CLO ETF worth $23,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Hartford AAA CLO ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford AAA CLO ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford AAA CLO ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford AAA CLO ETF by 174.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hartford AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Hartford AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Hartford AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Hartford AAA CLO ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $38.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,931 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.67.

Hartford AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

About Hartford AAA CLO ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. This is a positive change from Hartford AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th.

(Free Report)

The Hartford Short Duration ETF (HSRT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income and long-term growth by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with a dollar-weighted average duration target of less than 3 years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford AAA CLO ETF (BATS:HSRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.