VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Planning LLC

Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 226.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,893 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Fiduciary Planning LLC owned about 0.08% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $9,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.1% during the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

MOAT traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.63. 731,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

