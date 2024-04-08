Wolff Financial Management LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 291,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,143,000 after acquiring an additional 35,541 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 214,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,791,000 after purchasing an additional 17,984 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 304,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares in the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, HC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 60,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SCHG traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.49. The stock had a trading volume of 864,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,139. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.69. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $63.57 and a one year high of $93.84.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

