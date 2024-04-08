Wolff Financial Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Wolff Financial Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VOE stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $154.10. 246,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,893. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.65. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $156.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

