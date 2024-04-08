Wolff Financial Management LLC Sells 30,413 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Wolff Financial Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,413 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wolff Financial Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $4,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 441,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,256,000 after buying an additional 64,597 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RPG traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $36.41. The stock had a trading volume of 124,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,426. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.43 and a 200-day moving average of $32.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $28.52 and a 52-week high of $37.14.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

See Also

