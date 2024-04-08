Wolff Financial Management LLC Acquires 279 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Wolff Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $507,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 102,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 63,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 991,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,677,000 after purchasing an additional 60,419 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.87. 3,332,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,722,993. The firm has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.06. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $39.13.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

