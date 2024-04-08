Perennial Advisors LLC Sells 1,001 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Perennial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,716 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Comcast in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $40.72. 12,604,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,164,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.81 and its 200 day moving average is $43.04. The company has a market capitalization of $161.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

