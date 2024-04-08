9,588 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Bought by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in NIKE by 138.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in NIKE in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,308,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,440,084. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.46. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $128.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Williams Trading reissued a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.52.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

