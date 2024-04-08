Perennial Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Perennial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,594 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.53. The company had a trading volume of 12,162,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,848,850. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.24. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

