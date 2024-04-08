Altus Wealth Management LLC Takes $291,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Altus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after purchasing an additional 222,556,396 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,707,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,656,795,000 after buying an additional 276,413 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,735,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,326,185,000 after buying an additional 77,652 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,948,000 after buying an additional 4,830,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,824,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $732,408,000 after buying an additional 117,900 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $177.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 837,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $179.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

