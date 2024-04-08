Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Down 0.1% After Insider Selling

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $1,315.75 and last traded at $1,338.57. 509,960 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 3,000,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,339.43.

Specifically, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,367.52, for a total transaction of $3,418,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,474 shares in the company, valued at $60,819,084.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,367.52, for a total transaction of $3,418,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,819,084.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,310 shares of company stock worth $32,840,567. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AVGO. TD Cowen raised Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,255.18.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,289.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1,088.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $620.59 billion, a PE ratio of 49.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,347,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,386,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089,798 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,330,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,044,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,632,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,670,149,000 after purchasing an additional 794,832 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,287,056,000 after purchasing an additional 651,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $6,225,987,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

