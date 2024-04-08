Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 1.9% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TMO traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $578.41. 414,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,036. The stock has a market cap of $220.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $603.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $569.39 and a 200-day moving average of $523.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.10%.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at $660,192.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,277 shares of company stock valued at $28,513,384 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

