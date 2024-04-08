Perennial Advisors LLC Purchases 196 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,880,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Pinion Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Down 0.4 %

AMGN traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $269.00. 1,024,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,940,324. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $285.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.54. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $329.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The company has a market cap of $144.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $329.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amgen

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.