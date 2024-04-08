Altus Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Altus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.3% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IWF stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $335.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,031. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $329.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.96. The company has a market cap of $85.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $239.23 and a one year high of $340.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

