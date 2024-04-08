LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Acquires 5,113 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,925 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for about 2.7% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Stryker were worth $58,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,665,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,379,967,000 after acquiring an additional 143,631 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Stryker by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,751 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,582 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,127,000 after purchasing an additional 144,208 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,954,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,695,169,000 after purchasing an additional 117,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Stryker by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,505,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $957,974,000 after purchasing an additional 131,590 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SYK traded down $0.74 on Monday, hitting $350.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,340. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $361.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.56. The firm has a market cap of $133.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 38.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.27.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

