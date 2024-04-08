Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lowered its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. General Electric comprises 1.8% of Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in General Electric by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 261,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,335,000 after purchasing an additional 28,985 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 10.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 109,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,087,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 51,152.3% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 22,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 22,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth about $1,846,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GE traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $155.68. 6,064,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,653,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.62. General Electric has a 12 month low of $93.47 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The stock has a market cap of $170.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.29.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on General Electric from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on General Electric from $180.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.