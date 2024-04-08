NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Hits New 1-Year High at $73.39

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.39 and last traded at $72.97, with a volume of 859363 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NRG shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NRG Energy

NRG Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of -68.40 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.79.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 44.03%. Equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -152.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NRG Energy news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $3,072,668.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 356,962 shares in the company, valued at $22,342,251.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NRG Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NRG Energy by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,434 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 2,317.0% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,759,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,969,000 after buying an additional 1,686,761 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,072,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 326.7% in the first quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 3,477.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 976,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,618,000 after buying an additional 949,289 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.