Berenberg Bank Lowers Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Price Target to GBX 150

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.26) to GBX 150 ($1.88) in a research note issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Stock Performance

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.