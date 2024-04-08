Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Evercore raised their price target on the stock from C$105.00 to C$115.00. The company traded as high as C$110.35 and last traded at C$108.89, with a volume of 1122287 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$110.32.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$102.13.

In related news, Senior Officer Calvin John Bast sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.62, for a total value of C$366,058.88. In related news, Senior Officer Calvin John Bast sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.62, for a total value of C$366,058.88. Also, Director Norman Murray Edwards sold 251,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.46, for a total transaction of C$24,762,187.00. Insiders sold a total of 331,663 shares of company stock valued at $32,438,948 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$116.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$93.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$89.66.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.14 by C$0.20. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of C$9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.04 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 7.4656696 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.54%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

