Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.13

Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 270317 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Chakana Copper Trading Up 13.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.06.

About Chakana Copper

Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad copper-gold-silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

