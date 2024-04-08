Highland Copper (CVE:HI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.11

Shares of Highland Copper Company Inc. (CVE:HI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 125000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Highland Copper Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$81.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Highland Copper alerts:

Highland Copper (CVE:HI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Highland Copper Company Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Highland Copper

Highland Copper Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper deposits. Its primary properties include the Copperwood project; and the White Pine North project located in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.