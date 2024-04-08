Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.85

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ERF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$27.85 and last traded at C$27.68, with a volume of 162247 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$27.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ERF shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$24.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Enerplus from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Enerplus from C$21.00 to C$18.85 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Enerplus from C$27.75 to C$27.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$17.50 to C$19.25 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enerplus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.67.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Enerplus

Enerplus Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.31, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.26.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$595.12 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 39.59% and a net margin of 29.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 2.8767568 EPS for the current year.

Enerplus Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a mar 24 dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 104,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.13, for a total transaction of C$2,521,965.58. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.