K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Sets New 12-Month High at $37.04

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$37.04 and last traded at C$36.98, with a volume of 18960 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$36.44.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th.

K-Bro Linen Trading Up 1.5 %

K-Bro Linen Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market cap of C$391.46 million, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$34.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.17%.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

