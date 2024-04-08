Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $5.10 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 295.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,099 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $5,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 302.5% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $264.47. The stock had a trading volume of 469,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,091. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $260.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.69. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.42 and a 52 week high of $273.76.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

