The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,314,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 168,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC stock traded up $4.05 on Monday, hitting $161.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 962,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,090. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.06. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $162.24. The stock has a market cap of $64.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.62.

Read Our Latest Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.