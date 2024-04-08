Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Decreases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,248 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 105,940 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 105,433 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 37,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 16,430 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,898 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Wolfe Research raised Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Redburn Atlantic raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $41.96. 8,207,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,858,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.78. The firm has a market cap of $176.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $43.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $979,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

