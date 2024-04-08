Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Sells 98 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,585 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9,735.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239,273 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $243,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,506 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,808 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $849,043,000 after purchasing an additional 644,609 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 169.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,774 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $31,564,000 after purchasing an additional 583,069 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 145.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 789,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $85,722,000 after purchasing an additional 467,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,168.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,279 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 428,593 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $201.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $177.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.52.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

NYSE:DKS traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $208.26. The stock had a trading volume of 796,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.78. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.98 and a 52 week high of $225.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.58.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $33,406,825.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,899,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,940,372.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $33,406,825.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,899,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,940,372.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total value of $482,371.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,890.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,763 shares of company stock valued at $46,483,438 in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

