Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.25

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$29.25 and last traded at C$29.20, with a volume of 2234850 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.05.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.58.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$54.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.06. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of C$13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.731203 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$23.49 per share, with a total value of C$1,174,500.00. In related news, Senior Officer Gary Frederick Molnar sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.06, for a total transaction of C$697,332.00. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$23.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,174,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 69,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,888,672 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

