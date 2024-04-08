ValiRx (LON:VAL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.40

ValiRx plc (LON:VAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.40 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.50 ($0.04), with a volume of 2157252 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.53 ($0.04).

ValiRx Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

ValiRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ValiRx plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oncology therapeutics and companion diagnostics in the United Kingdom. The company's lead drug candidates include VAL201, a short peptide that has completed Phase I/II trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VAL401, a reformulation of anti-psychotic drug risperidone, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of end-stage non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ValiRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ValiRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.