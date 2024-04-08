Mobile Streams (LON:MOS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Mobile Streams Plc (LON:MOS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00), with a volume of 37112883 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Mobile Streams Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of -0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.07.

About Mobile Streams

Mobile Streams Plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells digital content for distribution on mobile devices in Europe, Asia, North America, and Latin America. It also provides data insight and intelligence platforms and services. Mobile Streams Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

