Coral Products (LON:CRU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.80

Coral Products PLC (LON:CRU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.80 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 10.25 ($0.13), with a volume of 216912 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.60 ($0.13).

Coral Products Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £9.27 million, a P/E ratio of 1,006.40 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 11.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 13.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.77.

Coral Products Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Coral Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10,000.00%.

Coral Products Company Profile

Coral Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection and mouldings, extruded and vacuum formed, fabricated products, and cap enclosures in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company also designs, packages, and distributes lotion pumps, trigger sprays, nozzles, and aerosol caps.

