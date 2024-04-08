Coral Products (LON:CRU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.80

Coral Products PLC (LON:CRU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.80 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 10.25 ($0.13), with a volume of 216912 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.60 ($0.13).
Coral Products Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £9.27 million, a P/E ratio of 1,006.40 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 11.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 13.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.77.
Coral Products Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Coral Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10,000.00%.
Coral Products Company Profile
Coral Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection and mouldings, extruded and vacuum formed, fabricated products, and cap enclosures in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company also designs, packages, and distributes lotion pumps, trigger sprays, nozzles, and aerosol caps.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Coral Products
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Will the Shockwave Medical Deal Be the Jolt JNJ Stock Needs?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- The 5 Hottest CEO Stock Purchases So Far This Year
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Institutions Think This Consumer Stock Could Break Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Coral Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coral Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.