London Security (LON:LSC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3,300.00

London Security plc (LON:LSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,300 ($41.43) and last traded at GBX 3,300 ($41.43), with a volume of 20 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,050 ($38.29).

London Security Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,050.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,040.22. The company has a market cap of £373.93 million, a P/E ratio of 1,713.48 and a beta of 0.22.

London Security Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

London Security plc, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, sale, and rental of fire protection equipment in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria, France, Germany, Denmark, Luxembourg, and rest of Europe. It also provides fire protection equipment maintenance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for London Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.