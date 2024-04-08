Live Company Group (LON:LVCG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.53

Live Company Group Plc (LON:LVCG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.53 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.55 ($0.01), with a volume of 1446031 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.67 ($0.01).

Live Company Group Trading Down 18.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.93, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of -0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.98.

About Live Company Group

(Get Free Report)

Live Company Group Plc engages in the live events and entertainment business in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and South Africa. It operates in four segments: BRICKLIVE, StART.Art, Sports, Entertainment, and KPOP. The company has licensee partners and venue operators to promote and operate BRICKLIVE shows, events, and exhibitions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Live Company Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Company Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.