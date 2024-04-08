Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $85.00

Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 85 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 85 ($1.07), with a volume of 17070 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85 ($1.07).
Amati AIM VCT Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 87.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 88.47. The company has a market capitalization of £128.41 million, a P/E ratio of -293.10 and a beta of 0.53.
About Amati AIM VCT
Amati AIM VCT plc (LSE:AMAT) is a venture capital trust specializing in growth capital investment. It investments in AIM quoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in technology, industrials, financials, consumer services, financials, healthcare, consumer goods and services, oil and gas, basic materials, telecommunications, and utilities.
