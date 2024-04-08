Compound (COMP) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $30.52 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One Compound token can now be purchased for about $76.24 or 0.00105930 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Compound has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $617.28 million and $30.52 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00035945 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00014961 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002766 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000180 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,097,024 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,096,993.58837271 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 72.66735807 USD and is down -0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 480 active market(s) with $22,274,879.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

