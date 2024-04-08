Cantor Fitzgerald Raises NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $290.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $270.00 to $290.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.12% from the stock’s current price.

NXPI has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.58.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $4.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $245.52. 524,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,331,885. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.27. The firm has a market cap of $62.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $155.31 and a 1-year high of $264.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. Analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

