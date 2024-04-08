Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Purchases 77,924 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 131.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,924 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. owned 0.08% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $7,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,265,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 225,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,785,000 after purchasing an additional 14,223 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 357,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,709,000 after purchasing an additional 18,828 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAT traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.56. 93,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,455. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $41.16 and a one year high of $54.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.97 and a 200 day moving average of $49.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

