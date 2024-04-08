Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Shares Bought by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 183.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 864,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559,695 shares during the quarter. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. owned about 1.35% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $20,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Performance

CGXU stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.85. The stock had a trading volume of 381,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,095. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.42. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $20.80 and a 1-year high of $25.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.