Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Shares Bought by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 81.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,896 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Growth ETF comprises 1.5% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $14,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 218.7% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGGR stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.06. 749,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,636. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.93. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $21.83 and a 1 year high of $32.35.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.