Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) is Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 138.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 962,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557,979 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. owned 0.56% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $33,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,373,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,067,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 75,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter worth $1,573,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIV traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.26. 358,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,739. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $30.80 and a 1 year high of $37.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.