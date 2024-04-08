Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,609 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,410.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

WBD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.24.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.55. 19,957,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,397,301. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average is $10.21. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

