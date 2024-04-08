Perennial Advisors LLC Has $319,000 Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Perennial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 48,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $1,421,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TDG shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,137.73.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 0.2 %

TDG stock traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,232.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,718. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $714.98 and a 12 month high of $1,246.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,172.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,022.60. The company has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.42.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.00, for a total value of $6,780,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $811,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 5,850 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.00, for a total value of $6,780,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge Valladares sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total transaction of $682,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,980,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,480 shares of company stock worth $100,102,829. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

