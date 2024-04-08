Perennial Advisors LLC Sells 911 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Perennial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 87,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 121,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 303,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,348,000 after purchasing an additional 15,875 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $3,734,000. Finally, Kampmann Melissa S. purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter worth approximately $2,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total transaction of $6,268,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 393,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,294,783.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total value of $6,268,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 393,143 shares in the company, valued at $50,294,783.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,587,168 shares of company stock valued at $37,816,476 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.97.

Blackstone Trading Up 1.4 %

BX stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $129.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,412,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,676,473. The firm has a market cap of $92.48 billion, a PE ratio of 70.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.92 and a 12-month high of $133.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.76.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 205.46%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

