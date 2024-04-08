Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,747,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,279,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.27. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.10.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

